This Is Best Way To Help Him – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham Talent

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Spurs youngster Troy Parrott is consistently training with the first team, but believes the club should not put pressure on him.



17-year-old centre-forward Parrott is the latest player from the Spurs academy to create a buzz with his performances.













The Irishman, having trained with the London-based club's first team on several occasions during the 2018/19 campaign, made appearances against Juventus and Manchester United during the side's pre-season tour to Asia.



Pochettino, who is said to be a big admirer of the teenager, is pleased with his progress and revealed that he is training with the first team more often.



However, the former Southampton manager insists it is not a good idea to rush Parrott into the senior team and believes the club should take a relaxed approach towards him.







"I think the progress was there because he had the possibility to be involved in pre-season", Pochettino told a press conference.



"Now he's more consistently training with the first team. But I think he needs time, we need to be relaxed.





"We cannot put his name in the spotlight every day because we're not going to help him by doing that. He's still so young.



"The best way to help him is to be calm and relaxed about him.



"If he's going to be involved, perfect. If he's going to be involved with the U23s instead, perfect.



"Sometimes he'll train with us, good.



"Now it's a process where he needs to be relaxed.



"If we put too much pressure we're going to force or push him to make a mistake and that's what we don't want."



Parrott played in Tottenham's Under-23s game against Manchester City's youth side last month and scored a brace, helping them win 3-1.

