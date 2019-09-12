To Pick From Three – Liverpool and Man City Linked Kai Havertz Narrows Down Preferred Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face disappointment in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz as the player is claimed to have narrowed down his list of suitors down to three clubs.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of German football and has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen since the end of last season.













He decided against leaving the German club in the summer, but has been heavily tipped to join one of the big names of Europe at the end of the current campaign.



Almost all the top Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – have been linked with monitoring Havertz with a view to signing him next year.





But according to German daily Bild, the young talent is set to disappoint his suitors in England and has narrowed down the shortlist of clubs he could join to three.







Havertz is claimed to be likely to take the decision to join Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid.



The German champions have been his long term admirers and the two giants of Spanish football have also been keen.





Borussia Dortmund have also been keeping close tabs on the player, with Marco Reus keen to see him join.



But Bayer Leverkusen’s €100m asking price is likely to end Dortmund’s interest in the player.

