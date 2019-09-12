We’ll Get It Right – Leeds United MD On Contract Renewals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has insisted that the Whites will make sure that the players they feel are valuable for the long term will be given contracts of the right length.



While the international break has kept club football out of action for the last two weeks, Championship side Leeds made major announcements that they feel are important for their long-term future.













The Whites confirmed this week that Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have penned new contracts with the club, with Phillips and Cooper's deals lasting until 2024 and Dallas' until 2023.



The Yorkshire-based club's managing director Kinnear, who revealed that the side is building for a future in the Premier League, along with Leeds director of football Victor Orta, majority owner Andrea Radrizzani and head coach Marcelo Bielsa, is clear on how the club should plan.



Kinnear has insisted that Leeds will make sure that the right players are provided with contracts of the right length as they look to ensure a future in the English top flight.







"Everybody who we see as valuable for the long term we look to ensure that they're on the contract of the right length", Kinnear told LUTV.



"Victor and I, and Andrea and Marcelo, sit down and discuss where we need to be in both the short, medium and long term and it's an ongoing process."





Leeds, who currently sit third in the Championship behind Swansea and Charlton Athletic, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Barnsley this weekend.

