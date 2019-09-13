XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/09/2019 - 13:53 BST

Best I’ve Played With At Club Level – West Ham Star Picks Manchester City Man

 




West Ham United right-back Pablo Zabaleta has named former Manchester City team-mate David Silva as the best player he has ever played with at club level.

Since breaking into the first-team scene at Argentinean club San Lorenzo in 2002, 34-year-old Zabaleta has played with an array of world-class players for club and country.  


 



One important name in the list of top players the right-back, who has 58 Argentina caps to his name, has played with is five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Zabaleta confidently believes that the Barcelona and Argentina skipper is the best player he has ever played with, having featured in 58 games as team-mates for La Albiceleste's senior team and Under-20s.
 


However, when it comes to club level, the defender named ex-Manchester City team-mate Silva as his choice.



"In the national team I've played with Messi so obviously he's the best player I've played with but in a club, I would say it's David Silva", Zabaleta told West Ham's in-house media.

"He gets older, he gets better.
 


"That is simply because he's got so much quality, so I would say David Silva."

Zabaleta played 192 matches with Silva during his nine-year spell at Manchester City, spending close to 14,000 minutes together on the pitch.   
 