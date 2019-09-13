Eden Hazard Decided To Force Summer Exit From Chelsea In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard had made up his mind about leaving Chelsea at all costs this summer in January when Real Madrid got in touch with the player and the club, it has been claimed.



Real Madrid could end up paying up to £150m for the deal that saw Hazard leave Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu in the just concluded summer transfer window.













The Spanish giants had been chasing the Belgian winger for a few years, but with only a year left on his contract this summer, Chelsea eventually decided to let him go.



Hazard received final confirmation in January this year that he would be Real Madrid’s top target and made up his mind about leaving Chelsea.



Day 1 in the new office!

Premier jour au travail 🧳⚽️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/sUcHmsihZw — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) July 8, 2019



According to The Athletic, he let his representatives know that he would be joining Real Madrid in the summer at all costs.







Real Madrid also got in touch with Chelsea for the first time and opened talks over agreeing a fee for the winger’s signing.



Chelsea rejected a first offer from Real Madrid in February, but Hazard forced the Blues’ hand when his advisers told the club that he was definitely not signing a new contract.





Zinedine Zidane’s arrival at Real Madrid further helped Hazard’s case as the Frenchman had been clear about signing the winger.



And finally the two clubs reached an agreement at the end of the season for Hazard to move to the Bernabeu.

