13/09/2019 - 14:13 BST

He Can Be Major Influence – Frank Lampard Happy To Have Injured Star Back

 




Frank Lampard believes German defender Antonio Rudiger will have a huge influence on his young Chelsea team this season.

Rudiger missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, but is now ready to return to the first team after recuperating from his problems over the last month.  


 



Chelsea have looked flaky at the back since the start of the campaign and Lampard is delighted that he is finally in a position to put his most experienced defender back into the team.

He admits that his Chelsea side have missed the experience the German brings to the table and believes he could play a massive role in the team going forward.
 


The Chelsea boss feels the defender will have a major influence on the young squad at Chelsea this season.



Lampard said in a press conference: “He is fit. It’s a choice for myself, but he will have an important role.

“We have missed him as we have with a few more front line players. It is important in a team.
 


“I don’t want a young team for the sake of it. He can be influential.

“He is ready to take on those roles.”

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in the summer of 2017 and has made 89 appearances thus far.

He featured twice for the Chelsea Under-23s this season as part of the rehabilitation process.   
 