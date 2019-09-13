Injury Means Manchester United Loan Star May Have To Wait For Debut At New Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling could have to wait longer to make his debut for Roma as he is a major doubt for his side’s clash against Sassuolo on Sunday.



Smalling joined Roma on loan for the rest of the season after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informed the defender that he would not be playing regular football at Old Trafford.













The defender is looking forward to making a fresh start at the Stadio Olimpico and has not ruled out staying at Roma if things go well this season in Italy.



Smalling is yet to feature for Roma and has been likely to make his debut when they host Sassuolo in the Italian capital on Sunday.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, that is a major doubt as the defender has complained about a muscle problem and could have to sit on the sidelines on Sunday.







The centre-back is desperate to set the ball rolling at his new club and will have an anxious few hours ahead as the Roma medical team check out his issues.



They will carry out a few tests and a decision on his availability is only expected to be made after thorough check-ups.





Smalling became surplus to requirements at Manchester United this season after the club signed Harry Maguire in a world-record fee for a defender.

