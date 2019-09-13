XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/09/2019 - 12:34 BST

Injury Means Manchester United Loan Star May Have To Wait For Debut At New Club

 




Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling could have to wait longer to make his debut for Roma as he is a major doubt for his side’s clash against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Smalling joined Roma on loan for the rest of the season after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informed the defender that he would not be playing regular football at Old Trafford.  


 



The defender is looking forward to making a fresh start at the Stadio Olimpico and has not ruled out staying at Roma if things go well this season in Italy.

Smalling is yet to feature for Roma and has been likely to make his debut when they host Sassuolo in the Italian capital on Sunday.
 


But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, that is a major doubt as the defender has complained about a muscle problem and could have to sit on the sidelines on Sunday.



The centre-back is desperate to set the ball rolling at his new club and will have an anxious few hours ahead as the Roma medical team check out his issues.

They will carry out a few tests and a decision on his availability is only expected to be made after thorough check-ups.
 


Smalling became surplus to requirements at Manchester United this season after the club signed Harry Maguire in a world-record fee for a defender.   
 