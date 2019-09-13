I’ve Got To Kick On, Keep Progressing – 28-Year-Old Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas is glad to have started his campaign well but believes he needs to keep working and improve as a player with the Whites.



Championship club Leeds announced on Wednesday that Dallas, along with skipper Liam Cooper, has signed new long-term contract.













The 28-year-old is pleased to have signed a new deal, that will keep him at Elland Road until 2023, with the Whites and is also glad about how things have turned out for him since pre-season.



Last season saw Dallas, under the management of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, successfully change his position from winger to full-back, which he feels is his best position, scoring four goals.





Although the Northern Irishman is happy with how things have been for him at Leeds since the arrival of Bielsa, he feels he needs to keep working hard and improve as a player.







“I’ve found my proper position now", Dallas told LeedsLive.



"The game’s changing more and more now. Your average winger is different from me. I like to run all-day.





“The manager showed confidence in me at the end of last season and scoring a few goals at the back end of last season definitely gave me confidence.



“I had a good pre-season behind me, stayed injury-free so far and I’ve started well, but I don’t want to rest on that, especially now I’ve signed a new deal.



“I want to kick on and keep progressing, which I can do.



"I can get better and better, certainly playing in a team like this as well."



Leeds travel to derby rivals Barnsley in the league this weekend and Dallas, who has scored one goal from right-back this season, will be hoping to contribute for the side in attack and defence.

