Tottenham Result Gives Us Confidence For Anfield Trip – Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce feels that the Magpies' win against Tottenham Hotspur in the league gives them the confidence to take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.



After kicking off their Premier League campaign with two loses against Arsenal and Norwich City, Newcastle earned a shock 1-0 victory against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.













Although the Magpies' following home game against Watford ended in a 1-1 draw, manager Bruce is positive that their impressive away victory against Tottenham gives them the confidence to face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.



The former Hull City boss is aware of the Reds' solid record at home and feels Newcastle must defend well to get something out of the game, while also stressing that a trip to Anfield is special.



"Spurs gave us a lot of confidence but we are going to the European champions who haven't lost at home in two-and-a-half years", Bruce told a press conference.







"We have to defend well but we have to be part of the game ourselves as well. Anfield is a great stadium and going there is a highlight."



Newcastle have not won a Premier League match at Anfield since April 1994 and the last time they took a point from the Reds was in 2016. However, Bruce feels records are meant to be broken and has vowed that the Magpies will not hold back from taking them on.





“Records are there to be broken. Up front they’re as good as I’ve seen, so we’ll have to defend well", Bruce added.



"It’s always been a big fixture, and you want to go there and take them on. It’s what we’re in it for.”



While Newcastle will be looking to come away from Anfield with a result, Liverpool, who are yet to drop a single point in the league this season, will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact.

