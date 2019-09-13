Watch This And You Have Your Answer – Marcelo Bielsa On Query Over Two Leeds Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that players such as Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper can step up and compete in the Premier League if the Whites earn promotion this season.



Dallas and Cooper are two of the players who recently signed new long-term deals with Leeds and are expected to be a major part of their push to get promoted to the Premier League.













Questions have been raised in some quarters at Leeds giving them new deals as some fans wonder if the pair would be good enough to play week in, week out in the Premier League if Leeds get promoted.



However, Bielsa insisted that both players featured for their national sides in the international break and played against top-level players who play in the best leagues.





He feels both proved with the respective national teams that have the ability to play in the Premier League against better players.









Bielsa said in a press conference: “[The] last match, Dallas played Germany. If you watch this match you will find an answer to your question.



“Cooper played against Belgium’s strikers. Russia as well. Without seeing the result he left a very clear message answering your question.





“He left a clear message he can play against top-level players.”



Cooper is also the club captain at Leeds and Bielsa has often saluted his influence on and off the pitch.

