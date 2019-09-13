XRegister
06 October 2018

13/09/2019 - 14:20 BST

We’ve Got To Do This To Finish In Top Six – Everton Star

 




Everton star Michael Keane believes that the Toffees' away record will be important in their attempt to finish in the top six in the Premier League this season.

The Goodison Park outfit currently sit sixth in the league with seven points, having won two and drawn one of their four matches so far.  


 



However, the Toffees, who are just one point behind third-placed Leicester City, are yet to win an away game this term and have earned just one point from their two fixtures away from Goodison Park.

Everton missed out on qualification to the Europa League by three points in the last campaign and it might be difficult for some fans to ignore the thought of their poor away form – that saw them earn 20 points out of a possible 57 – playing a major role in it.
 


With a trip to Bournemouth to come, Everton defender Keane feels his club will have to improve their away record in order to push for a finish in the top six.



We want to get an away victory as soon as possible,” Keane told Everton's official site.

If we want to push in to the top six or even higher that is what we have to be doing.
 


We know we won’t win them all, but more often than not we have to go to the teams we want to be ahead of and win at those places.

That is what we will try to do on Sunday.

Apart from targeting their first away win, Everton, who are joint-top on the clean sheets chart, will be also looking to register their third clean sheet of the season, having failed to do so in the last two matches.   
 