XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/09/2019 - 11:32 BST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Plays – Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his matchday squad to play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.  

The Reds have a 100 per cent record in the Premier League after four games played and have not lost a league encounter at Anfield since April 2017. 
 

 



Another win for Liverpool today would see them equal their Premier League club record of ten consecutive victories at Anfield.

Klopp remains without goalkeeper Alisson and full-back Nathaniel Clyne, while midfielder Naby Keita is due to return to training soon.
 


Liverpool have Adrian in goal, while in central defence Klopp plumps for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. At full-back, the Liverpool manager picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. In midfield, the German selects Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while up top Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane all play.



Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.
 


Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Origi, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Firmino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Henderson
 