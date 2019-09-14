Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Plays – Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his matchday squad to play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Reds have a 100 per cent record in the Premier League after four games played and have not lost a league encounter at Anfield since April 2017.













Another win for Liverpool today would see them equal their Premier League club record of ten consecutive victories at Anfield.



Klopp remains without goalkeeper Alisson and full-back Nathaniel Clyne, while midfielder Naby Keita is due to return to training soon.





Liverpool have Adrian in goal, while in central defence Klopp plumps for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. At full-back, the Liverpool manager picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. In midfield, the German selects Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while up top Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane all play.







Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.





Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Origi, Mane, Salah



Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Firmino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Henderson

