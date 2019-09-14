Andy Halliday Starts – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their team and substitutes to welcome Livingston to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side suffered a damaging defeat against rivals Celtic before the international break and will be desperate to bounce back today with all three points.













The Gers have beaten Livingston in their last two encounters, running out 3-0 winners on both occasions.



Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks today, while at the back he selects James Tavernier and Andy Halliday as full-backs.





In central defence, Gerrard opts for Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, while in midfield Rangers select Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield. Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos up top.







Gerrard has a bench full of options if he wants to shake things up, with options including Jermain Defoe and Andy King





Rangers Team vs Livingston



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Ojo, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, King, Barker, Defoe

