06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/09/2019 - 14:04 BST

Christian Pulisic On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Nuno's Wolves side at Molineux this afternoon.  

The Blues have collected just five points from their opening four Premier League games so far this season and were held to a draw at Stamford Bridge by Sheffield United before the international break. 
 

 



Blues boss Frank Lampard will have to make do without midfielder N'Golo Kante, who continues to be out of action due to an ankle injury.

Lampard picks Kepa in goal, while he picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen. Marcos Alonso also plays.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Further up the pitch, Chelsea have Jorginho and Matteo Kovacic in the team, while Willian and Mason Mount will support Tammy Abraham.



If Lampard needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.
 


Chelsea Team vs Wolves

Kepa, Rudiger, Tomori, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Abraham 

Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Barkley, Pulisic, Pedro, Giroud, Batshuayi
 