Debatable If Raheem Sterling In Next Bracket Down But Roberto Firmino Is – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has rejected any thoughts that Manchester City's Raheem Sterling can be in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but talked up Roberto Firmino's quality.



Sterling has shone at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and the Spanish tactician has told the winger to look to reach Messi and Ronaldo's level.













Debate has raged about whether Sterling can be at Messi and Ronaldo's level, but McAteer is not even sure if he can be classed as being in the bracket below the two players at present.



The former Liverpool midfielder though is sure that Reds star Firmino should be considered to be in the next bracket down from Messi and Ronaldo.

Bobby x Sadio 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XC40pzuHlQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019



"All week we've been hearing people talk about Raheem Sterling in the bracket of Messi and Ronaldo", McAteer said on LFC TV after the Reds beat Newcastle United.







"No [shakes head], no one is in the bracket of Messi and Ronaldo because of the longevity they've been doing at the top level what they've been doing, and they stand out two players alone. I don't think anyone can break into that bracket and they won't do for a long, long time, if anyone does.



"You are then looking at the next bracket down. Is Raheem Sterling in the next bracket down? Hmmm, it's debatable.



"Firmino, for what he does, and there's no other player can do it, I would have him in the next bracket down.



"I think he is phenomenal, what he does.



"The stuff he does off the ball sometimes goes unnoticed. But what he does on the ball, and what he does for Liverpool", McAteer added.



Sterling played all 90 minutes of Manchester City's shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday, while Firmino made an impact off the bench in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield.



Liverpool now boast a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

