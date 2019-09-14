XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/09/2019 - 10:26 BST

EFL Cup Result Flattered You, Accrington Boss Tells Sunderland

 




Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has told Sunderland that their win over his side in the EFL Cup earlier this season flattered them and stressed that despite the Black Cats' strength, this afternoon's League One meeting will still be eleven vs eleven.

The EFL Cup tie at the Crown Ground ended in a 3-1 defeat for today's hosts, thus ending their run in the tournament for the season.  


 



Now the focus turns to the league and Coleman insists that his team missed a few chances in the tie, meaning the scoreline flattered Sunderland on the night, though he is well aware of the quality that is on offer from the visitors.

The Accrington boss knows Sunderland have dangerous players, but stressed it is eleven vs eleven this afternoon and he holds out hope for a good result.
 


“We obviously played Sunderland in the Carabao Cup recently and lost 3-1 but I think that scoreline flattered them", Coleman told his club's official site.



“We missed some good chances but we know they have got some good players who can hurt you at the drop of a hat.

“It’s easy to say: ‘They have got this and we have got that’ but, at the end of the day, it’s eleven v eleven on the field and you have got to try and enjoy it.
 


“We know we gave them a good game in the cup and hopefully it will be a good game on Saturday and a positive result for us.”

Sunderland won at Accrington in the league last season and scored three goals in the process, meaning they have scored six times and conceded only once on their last two visits to face Coleman's men.   
 