EFL Cup Result Flattered You, Accrington Boss Tells Sunderland

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has told Sunderland that their win over his side in the EFL Cup earlier this season flattered them and stressed that despite the Black Cats' strength, this afternoon's League One meeting will still be eleven vs eleven.



The EFL Cup tie at the Crown Ground ended in a 3-1 defeat for today's hosts, thus ending their run in the tournament for the season.













Now the focus turns to the league and Coleman insists that his team missed a few chances in the tie, meaning the scoreline flattered Sunderland on the night, though he is well aware of the quality that is on offer from the visitors.



The Accrington boss knows Sunderland have dangerous players, but stressed it is eleven vs eleven this afternoon and he holds out hope for a good result.



📝 Find out more about #asfc’s upcoming @SkyBetLeagueOne game against @SunderlandAFC with our match preview.



👥 Included in the preview is the latest team news, as well as the lowdown on how The Black Cats have started the season.



➡️ https://t.co/sMI4DNIYEg #OurStanley pic.twitter.com/RDgVSrMiiQ — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) September 13, 2019



“We obviously played Sunderland in the Carabao Cup recently and lost 3-1 but I think that scoreline flattered them", Coleman told his club's official site.







“We missed some good chances but we know they have got some good players who can hurt you at the drop of a hat.



“It’s easy to say: ‘They have got this and we have got that’ but, at the end of the day, it’s eleven v eleven on the field and you have got to try and enjoy it.





“We know we gave them a good game in the cup and hopefully it will be a good game on Saturday and a positive result for us.”



Sunderland won at Accrington in the league last season and scored three goals in the process, meaning they have scored six times and conceded only once on their last two visits to face Coleman's men.

