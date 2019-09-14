Fred On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton before the international break and have not won any of their last three league games.













The Red Devils have picked up just five points from their opening four league games and the pressure is on to make no mistake against Leicester today.



Paul Pogba is out with an ankle issue, while Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are also nursing injuries.





Solskjaer picks David de Gea in goal, while in central defence he opts for a pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, the Manchester United manager goes with Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira, while Juan Mata and Daniel James support Marcus Rashford.







If the former Molde coach needs to shake things up in the 90 minutes then he can turn to his bench, where options include Fred and Phil Jones.





Manchester United Team vs Leicester City



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Young, Pereira, Matic, McTominay, Mata, James, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Jones, Tuanzebe, Fred, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood

