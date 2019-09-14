He’s Been A Leader – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Full of Praise For Harry Maguire

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enthusiastic in his praise for Harry Maguire and believes the defender has been a leader since the day he walked into Manchester United.



The Premier League giants paid a world-record fee of £85m to snare Maguire away from Leicester City during the last summer transfer window.













The England centre-back has been tasked with rejuvenating a Manchester United defence who were notorious for conceding easy goals last season.



While they have only kept one clean sheet yet this season, Manchester United have looked more solid at the back and Maguire has been a big part of the process.



The boss says our younger players can step up and grasp their 'life-changing' opportunities...#MUFC #MUNLEI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 13, 2019



Manchester United also forked out big money to land him as they believed that the defender has the ability to be a leader and Solskjaer feels that is exactly what he has done this season.







He insisted that the club were confident of spending that amount of money on Maguire as they were sure of what they were getting in return.



Solskjaer said in his pre-Leicester City press conference: “I think he’s been brilliant, I think he’s come into the dressing room, been a leader, he’s also a leader on the pitch.





“I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing against his old team. Now he’s here he’s going to be a big part of the future of this club.



“We’ve watched him enough to know he’s the guy we wanted that’s why we spent the money we did on him.



“Leicester didn’t want to lose him.”



Maguire will be in the red corner when Manchester United host his former side Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

