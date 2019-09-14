XRegister
14/09/2019 - 12:46 BST

If He Wasn’t Good, Ajax Wouldn’t Have Bothered – Former Youth Coach On Chelsea Talent

 




Former Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden does not believe Chelsea youngster Juan Familia-Castillo's return to the Dutch giants on loan is a step back for the player.

Chelsea snapped up the full-back from Ajax’s academy in 2016, but the defender has not been in the first team reckoning at Stamford Bridge.


 



The 19-year-old has now been loaned back to Ajax for the rest of the season, but Tevreden, who coached Familia-Castillo in the club’s youth academy, does not believe it is a step back for the defender.

He stressed that the Ajax hierarchy looked at his quality and believe that he has the ability to play for the club again.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back in ⚪️🔴⚪️ @juancastillo.__ 📍

A post shared by AFC Ajax (@afcajax) on


The former Ajax youth coach admits if he was a decision-maker at the club then he would have moved to bring Familia-Castillo back and dismissed any thoughts returning to Amsterdam is in any way a failure for the youngster.
 



“[Ajax technical director Marc] Overmars and [Club CEO Edwin] Van der Sar are not crazy”, the former youth coach told Ajax Showtime.

“They looked specifically at his quality. If I had sat in that chair, I would have taken him back.
 


“Moreover, Juan has always been positive about Ajax, also in interviews.

“I don’t see Juan’s return to Ajax as a sign of failure.

“That Ajax want him again is a good sign.

"If Juan was not a good player, Ajax would not have bothered to get him back.”

Familia-Castillo still has a contract until 2022 with the west London club, but Ajax do have an option to buy him contained in the loan agreement.   
 