It’s Clicked – Everton Star Hails Summer Signing, Salutes Recent Form

Everton attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has been impressed with team-mate Alex Iwobi getting into goalscoring positions and believes things have now clicked for the Toffees this season.



Marco Silva pulled off the surprise late signing of Iwobi from Arsenal before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut and so far the 23-year-old has scored two goals in three games.













Sigurdsson has been impressed with what he has seen from the former Arsenal man, highlighting Iwobi's positioning in front of goal and readiness to pounce in on every opportunity.



The attacking midfielder is now keen to see Iwobi kick on at Goodison Park and add further to his goal tally over the coming games.





“He has scored two great headers”, SIgurdsson told his club's official site.







“He is getting himself into those [goalscoring] positions.



“To score two headers in two games is fantastic for him. Hopefully that will continue.”





Giving his opinion on Everton's recent form, Sigurdsson added that after the initial hiccups, his team have found momentum in the last two games, against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup and against Wolves in the league, respectively.



“Over the past two games, it has clicked”, the Iceland international added.



“We are scoring goals now, which is fantastic.



“We have had to stay patient.



"We know as long as we’re creating chances, we are not far away from scoring."



Everton will look to continue with their winning run on Sunday when they take a trip to the south coast to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side.

