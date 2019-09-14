XRegister
14/09/2019 - 21:40 BST

It’s Really Exciting – Rangers Star Now Relishing Feyenoord Game

 




Rangers winger Brandon Barker has admitted he is hugely excited about the start of the Gers' Europa League campaign on Thursday night. 

The summer signing came off the bench for the injured Ryan Kent on Saturday and scored a goal on his Ibrox debut, helping the Gers to a 3-1 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.


 



Barker is now looking ahead to Thursday night when Rangers kick off their Europa League group stage campaign by playing host to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The wide-man told Rangers TV: "It’s really exciting – and that’s why you come to Rangers – to play in these European games.

 


"I’m excited and I’m an ambitious player – I want to be a part of that squad and hopefully the boys can do well there."


 


The winger landed at Rangers in the summer as Steven Gerrard strengthened the ranks at Ibrox and insists he has had no trouble settling in at the Glasgow giants.

He is keen to kick on and build on his goal against Livingston to nail down a regular spot in Gerrard's side.

 


"I’m buzzing and I have always got a smile on my face. It is a brilliant place to be and I think all the boys would tell you that.

"I’m just delighted I have the opportunity to be a Rangers player and hopefully I can cement my place in the team here", Barker added.

The former Manchester City star will hope to have done enough against Livingston to convince Gerrard to start him against Feyenoord on Thursday.
 