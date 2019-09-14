I’ve Come To Play – Leeds United Star Eyeing Game Time Away From Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Laurens De Bock believes that he can help to make Sunderland left-back Denver Hume better, but insists he has made the move to the Stadium of Light to play on a regular basis.



The 26-year-old was snapped up by the Black Cats on the final day of the transfer window, arriving from Leeds on a season-long loan deal.













De Bock spent last term on loan back in Belgium and returned to Elland Road to find himself still surplus to requirements for Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



He will have to fight for a spot in the Sunderland side with Hume, who is also aiming to catch Jack Ross' eye, but De Bock is pleased to compete and feels he can help the youngster better, though he is at Sunderland to play.



“We haven’t spoken about that [who will be in the first-team], we just have to see who’s best in training”, De Bock was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.







“I can make him stronger, he can make me stronger and the best will play. But I’ve obviously come to play the majority of games.”



De Bock also stressed that he has a number of strengths he will bring to the mix at the Stadium of Light during his loan stint.





“I’m a real defender, I like to tackle.



"I like to cross the ball too, I’m really a team player."



The spell at Sunderland is De Bock's second successive loan stint, as he spent time last term at Belgian club Oostende.

