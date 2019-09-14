No Reason We Cannot Emulate Tottenham Win At Anfield Feels Newcastle Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United full-back Paul Dummett believes that there is no reason why his team cannot replicate their performance in their win over Tottenham Hotspur and get a positive result against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield.



The Premier League gets going again this weekend post the international break and the early kick-off will see the Magpies take on the European champions.













The Magpies are unbeaten in their last two league games, a run which features an impressive 1-0 smash-and-grab win away at Tottenham.



Dummett, who has so far featured in all Newcastle's games, sees no reason why his team cannot reproduce the form shown in their win in the capital when they take on Liverpool at Anfield.





“These are the type of games you look forward to and you are up against the best players in the world", Dummett told the Chronicle.







“We went to Tottenham and got a positive result and three points.



“There is no reason why we can’t go there and do the same against Liverpool.





“If we stick to the game plan there is no reason why we can’t do that.



“Did anybody expect us to beat Spurs?



“Nobody expected us to go there and get three points. But we had done it before.



“It was confident performance and we showed all that we could go there and get a result."



Beating Liverpool would arguably be considered a bigger shock result that seeing off Tottenham, with the Reds having won all their league games so far this season and not having lost in a league match at Anfield in three and a half years.

