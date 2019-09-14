Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Keen To Take Man Utd Back To Top With David de Gea

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his hope to David de Gea that he will take him and Manchester United back to the highest level, in a bid to convince the Spaniard to sign a new contract at the club.



De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season and Manchester United have been trying since last year to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.













It emerged in the summer that the agreement is in place between the Spaniard and Manchester United for a new contract and it was claimed he would soon sign on the dotted line.



Manchester United have committed to making him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, but the contract has remained unsigned and the club have become jittery.





Solskjaer admits that he wants De Gea to stay and is keen to see the Spaniard commit his best years to the club, with the hope that he will take Manchester United back to the top level.







The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I want David to stay here.



“He knows that and David’s, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world.





“I hope that I can make sure that he'll finish his career at Man United at the highest level.



“Hopefully we can get it done."



De Gea will be free to speak to clubs outside England in January if he has not signed a new contract by then.

