XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/09/2019 - 12:54 BST

PSG Scout Takes In Performance of Chelsea Linked Brazilian Talent

 




Paris Saint-Germain had a representative at the Arena da Baixada on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea monitored midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in action for Atletico Paranaense in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil final.

The 21-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of many European clubs over the last 12 months with his performances for Atletico Paranaense.  


 



The Brazilian has suitors in Italy with Inter, Juventus and Roma keeping tabs on him, and he has also been on the radar of Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on Guimaraes and a scout from the west London club was believed to be in the stands for the first leg of their Copa do Brasil final between Atletico Paranaense and Internacional on Tuesday night.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ⚽️ BRUNO GUIMARÃES (@brunog97) on


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, a PSG representative was also at the Arena da Baixada to monitor the defensive midfielder’s performance.
 



Guimaraes provided another eye-catching display and scored the only goal of the game with Atletico Paranaense earning a 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg next week.

The return of Leonardo as PSG’s sporting director has again made the Parisians one of the most active clubs in the South American market.
 


The midfielder has a €40m release clause in his contract and Atletico Paranaense are rated as unlikely to entertain bids for him below that figure.   
 