PSG Scout Takes In Performance of Chelsea Linked Brazilian Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain had a representative at the Arena da Baixada on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea monitored midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in action for Atletico Paranaense in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil final.



The 21-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of many European clubs over the last 12 months with his performances for Atletico Paranaense.













The Brazilian has suitors in Italy with Inter, Juventus and Roma keeping tabs on him, and he has also been on the radar of Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.



Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on Guimaraes and a scout from the west London club was believed to be in the stands for the first leg of their Copa do Brasil final between Atletico Paranaense and Internacional on Tuesday night.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, a PSG representative was also at the Arena da Baixada to monitor the defensive midfielder’s performance.









Guimaraes provided another eye-catching display and scored the only goal of the game with Atletico Paranaense earning a 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg next week.



The return of Leonardo as PSG’s sporting director has again made the Parisians one of the most active clubs in the South American market.





The midfielder has a €40m release clause in his contract and Atletico Paranaense are rated as unlikely to entertain bids for him below that figure.

