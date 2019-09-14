XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/09/2019 - 10:00 BST

Rangers Expectations Excite Ryan Kent

 




Rangers winger Ryan Kent has revealed that the Gers' desire to do big things in the near future is one of the factors that prompted him to move to Ibrox permanently.

Oldham-born winger Kent has returned to Rangers on a permanent deal, having impressed while on loan from Liverpool throughout last season.  


 



The 22-year-old had attracted interest from the likes of English Championship club Leeds United and Belgian side Club Brugge, among others, but was adamant about returning to Ibrox, which eventually happened after Rangers and Liverpool agreed on a deal worth up to £7.5m.

Kent has set his eyes on achieving his full potential at the Glasgow-based club and revealed that he would not have joined the side if he had not believed in their ability to do good things.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RyanKent (@ryankenty_) on


"I have ambitions as a footballer to get to the highest level and that's what I want to do", Kent told a press conference ahead of Rangers' league match against Livingston.
 



"I wouldn't have come here if this club wasn't expected to go do big things."

The former Liverpool man also expressed his regret at not being able to play in the Old Firm derby before the international break, but is positive that he will be involved in the three upcoming ones this season.
 


"The Old Firm game was tough to watch for me.

"I would have loved to be a part of it and I have three more to be involved in", the 22-year-old said.

Kent will be hopeful that he gets to make his first appearances for Rangers as a permanent player against Livingston in the league this weekend.   
 