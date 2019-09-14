Tanguy Ndombele On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in a Premier League match this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's men played out a 2-2 draw at Arsenal before the international break and will be looking to register a win against the Eagles after failing to win any of their last three games.













Spurs are without summer signing Giovani Lo Celso, who picked up a problem with his hip while on international duty with Argentina.



Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back the Argentine tactician chooses to go with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back pairing.





Further up the pitch, Pochettino picks Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield, while Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







The Tottenham boss has a host of options on the bench if he needs to look to make changes, including Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Ndombele, Alli, Lucas

