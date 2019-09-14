We’re Ready To Fight – Tottenham Star Sends Out Warning After Crystal Palace Thrashed

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min Son has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to fight, after they returned to winning ways by crushing Crystal Palace 4-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.



It took just ten minutes for Tottenham to take the lead on home turf when a Mamadou Sakho mistake let in Son, who cut on to his left foot and sent a shot into the near corner of the net.













Tottenham were firmly on top and made it 2-0 in the 21st minute, with Serge Aurier putting in a cross from the right flank that Patrick van Aanholt then deflected into his own net.



And just two minutes later Palace were reeling as they slipped 3-0 behind. Aurier was again involved in the goal as he sent a cross over to the back post, where Son was there to meet it and slot a low volleyed effort past the visiting goalkeeper.



Tottenham were running riot and things got worse for Crystal Palace before the break when Son released Harry Kane with a good pass and the striker then played in Erik Lamela with a low cross, the Argentine scoring to make it 4-0.







It was a comfortable afternoon's work for Tottenham as they took all three points and Son believes so good was the performance that the side deserve more than just three points.



He told the BBC: "We performed really well from the start and created many chances to score, I think the players deserve more than three points today.



"They helped me a lot at the start of the season, without these team-mates I cannot score the goals."



Tottenham have now returned to winning ways in the top flight and Son insists that the players are ready to fight as they prepare to push forward in the Premier League and get going in the Champions League against Olympiacos.



"Winning is always important in football.



"The players are ready to fight and compete and we are looking forward to big competitions and the Champions League on Wednesday", Son added.

