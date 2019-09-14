You Could See His Quality – Rangers Loanee Impresses League One Club Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay believes that the quality of Rangers loan star Jake Hastie clearly shone through when he made his Millers debut last weekend.



Lindsay joined the Millers in July, almost one-and-a-half months before Hastie moved to the New York Stadium on a season-long loan deal from Rangers.













Lindsay admits he is looking out for Hastie and has done his best to welcome him to the New York Stadium, with the midfielder knowing the winger's quality after coming up against him last season in Scotland.



The 23-year-old former Celtic youth was also impressed with the quality Hastie showed on the pitch in his very first match for Rotherham, contributing with a goal in the loss against Doncaster Rovers.



📷| Jake Hastie, who has just been withdrawn, takes the plaudits following his debut goal opener here at Doncaster Rovers.



#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/ZDVjiym8nz — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) September 7, 2019



"Jake has been one I've looked after since he arrived and he's good to have around", Lindsay told his club's official site.







"I played against him last season and he got a brilliant move to Rangers, but you could see his quality against Doncaster in his first game for us too.



"He was really impressive, so hopefully he can keep that up and be a real asset for us moving forward this year."





Hastie and Lindsay are not the only Scottish players at the League One club, with Clark Robertson also on the books, having joined from Blackpool in 2018.



Rotherham will look to bounce back from the disappointment of the loss to Doncaster Rovers when they face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

