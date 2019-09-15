Already Spoken About Rotherham In Dressing Room – Sunderland Star On Black Cats’ Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland striker Marc McNulty has revealed that the focus amongst the players has instantly shifted towards Tuesday night's big League One game against Rotherhan United.



The Black Cats brushed aside strugglers Accrington Stanley away from home on Saturday, winning 3-1 at the Crown Ground, courtesy of contributions from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and McNulty.













Boss Jack Ross was delighted with what he saw from his players, but expected no less as he believes they have always stood up when questions have been asked.



"The players have always responded when questions have been asked and they have done it countless times", the Sunderland manager told his club's media.





McNulty meanwhile revealed that the focus has quickly gone on to Tuesday night's meeting with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, a game which will form part of a tough month.







"It's massive month for us, a lot of important games", McNulty said.



"It was obviously great to get a goal today, but the focus is on Tuesday already.





"We have spoken about it in the changing room, how big a game it is going to be, a tough game, a different game and the boys are up for it."



Sunderland now sit in fifth spot in the League One standings, having picked up 14 points from their opening seven league games.



Their clash against Rotherham is followed by a trip to Bolton Wanderers.

