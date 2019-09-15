Arsenal Just Same As 12 Months Ago, No Difference – Andy Gray

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray has explained he does not see any difference between Unai Emery's Arsenal side now from this time last year.



The Gunners went 2-0 up at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon, but then conceded two in the second half to draw 2-2 with Watford, taking just a point from the Premier League meeting.













Watford were rampant in the second 45 minutes and could have scored a winner as they subjected Arsenal to a whopping 23 shots on goal, leaving the Gunners reeling.



A top four finish is again the target for Arsenal boss Emery this season, but already there are question marks over the Gunners' leaky defence.

Watford's second-half fightback means the points are shared.#WATARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019



For Gray, the story is much the same as it was last season and he feels the jury is out on what Arsenal will achieve this term.







He said on beIN SPORTS: "I don't know where they are going to go.



"I get the same feeling I had this time last year with Arsenal.



"12 months ago I bet I said they are going to be great to watch because they are going to create stuff and they are going to concede stuff.



"12 months down the line I don't see any difference", Gray added.



Emery tried to change the game from the bench, bringing on Joe Willock for Dani Ceballos (60th minute), Lucas Torreira for Matteo Guendouzi (67th minute) and Reiss Nelson for Mesut Ozil (71st minute), but could not stop an onslaught from Watford.



The Gunners next start their Europa League campaign by taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

