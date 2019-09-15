XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/09/2019 - 15:46 BST

Celtic Game Worst Since I Arrived, Rangers Star Admits

 




Nikola Katic believes Rangers' performance in their loss against Celtic at Ibrox before the international break could well be the worst the Gers have played since he arrived at the club. 

Rangers snapped up the 22-year-old centre-back last summer and Steven Gerrard has handed the Croatia international regular playing time in a light blue shirt.


 



Katic, who experienced two wins over Celtic at Ibrox over the course of last season, started in the Old Firm clash at the start of this month.

He clocked all 90 minutes alongside Connor Goldson in the heart of the Rangers defence, but could not stop the Gers falling to a 2-0 loss.

 


Katic believes Rangers were incredibly poor against Celtic and thinks it could well be the worst he has ever seen his side play since he arrived.


 


The Croatian told Rangers TV: "Really disappointing because we expect more.

"But to be honest, we played really bad, maybe our worst game since I'm here.

 


"We made some defensive mistakes, gave them a gift.

"After the Legia match we were in a really good position, but then we lost that match. But it is still the start of the season."

Rangers returned to winning ways on Saturday by beating Livingston 3-1 at Ibrox, with Katic again clocking the full 90 minutes.

He will hope to keep his place in the team for Thursday's opening Europa League group stage fixture against Dutch giants Feyenoord at Ibrox.
 