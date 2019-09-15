Eddie Nketiah Is This, He Just Is – Former Leeds Star Adds Name To Calls For Arsenal Man To Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he would like to see Eddie Nketiah starting games for the Whites and also compared his approach with that of Patrick Bamford.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is currently starting with Bamford in Championship games and continued the trend on Sunday when he selected his team for the clash against Barnsley at Oakwell.













Bamford could not break the deadlock though and Leeds needed Nketiah on off the bench to make the difference, with the Arsenal loanee scoring in the 84th minute and then being brought down for a penalty in the final minute, which Mateusz Klich slotted away.



It finished 2-0 to Leeds and calls for Nketiah to start games continue to grow amongst the Whites faithful.

Who you gonna call? 📞⚽️ Great team spirit from the boys 🙌🏾🔥 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/gf3XPORMcD — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) September 15, 2019



And Whelan also wants to see the Arsenal talent playing from the starting, saying on BBC Radio Leeds post match: "I would like to see him start because maybe this sort of game it wouldn't take 84 minutes to finish them off.







"Nketiah is just a natural goalscorer, he just is, the kid is", Whelan added.



The former Leeds star sees clear differences over what Bamford and Nketiah bring to the table, with him rating the Arsenal man as "dangerous".



"Eddie doesn't run as much in behind and down the channels like Patrick does.



"He is just very dangerous inside the box.



"Patrick sometimes has to work for those kinds of chances. He [Nketiah] just drifts into those areas and it comes to him. He's got that way of thinking", Whelan added.



Nketiah will hope to have done enough at Oakwell to convince Bielsa to hand him a start next weekend, when Leeds play host to Derby County at Elland Road.

