It’s Like Champions League Group – Rangers Star Expecting Fans In Numbers On Thursday

Rangers star Andy Halliday believes the Gers have been virtually handed a Champions League group in the Europa League and is keen for the fans to turn up at Ibrox in their numbers, starting on Thursday.



After the disappointment of the derby loss against Celtic prior to the international break, the Gers showed resilience to get back to winning ways against Livingston on Saturday, emerging as 3-1 winners.













Halliday, who played the full 90 minutes, insists that the focus now shifts to the Europa League where he expects some good tests against quality sides.



The main aim for Rangers, according to the 27-year-old, was to reach the group stage and once that aim was achieved and the groups were revealed it felt like the Champions League.



With teams such as Feyenoord, FC Porto and Young Boys being there Halliday that the tests will be good, starting with the first one on Thursday against the Dutch giants.









“Our main objective was to reach the group stages and once the group stage was revealed it was like a Champions League group", Halliday told Rangers TV.



“It is a group we are delighted about, they are some good tests in there and the first one comes on Thursday against a good Feyenoord team."





Halliday is now keen for Rangers fans to make sure they head to Ibrox in their numbers, which he has no doubt they will do.



"We just hope the fans come out in their numbers as usual and back us from the start.”



Rangers had to navigate the qualifying rounds to book their spot in the group stage for a second successive season.

