06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/09/2019 - 11:30 BST

Jamie Shackleton Starts – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Barnsley vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a Championship fixture this afternoon. 

The Whites suffered a shock defeat at home against Swansea City before the international break and will be desperate to return to winning ways against Barnsley.
 

 



Barnsley have picked up only five points from their opening six Championship matches and Leeds will start the game at Oakwell as overwhelming favourites take all three points.


Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa continues to be without Luke Ayling, who is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury.
 


Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in central defence he selects Liam Cooper and Ben White. At full-back, the Leeds head coach goes with Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski. Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield, alongside Jamie Shackleton, while Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison will look to support Patrick Bamford up top.



Bielsa can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options include Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa.

Winger Jack Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is again not part of the matchday squad, while Adam Forshaw is also not involved.
 


Leeds United Team vs Barnsley

Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Roberts, Gotts, Costa, Nketiah
 