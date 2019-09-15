XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/09/2019 - 19:02 BST

Leeds United Looking At New Contract For Influential Attacker

 




Leeds United are looking at a new contract for Pablo Hernandez, as they continue to try to tie players down. 

The Whites have just locked down three players on new contracts, with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas all signing on the dotted line to extend their respective stays at Elland Road.


 



The Yorkshire giants are already planning for the future and looking to make sure they keep their most valuable players under lock and key, while also rewarding them for their performances.

Hernandez remains hugely influential at Leeds, despite his advancing years, and Leeds are now looking at a new contract for him, according to The Athletic.

 


The attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer, but his deal allows for an extension of 12 months if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League.


 


Hernandez has been a key man for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites are ready to sit around the table with him to discuss a fresh deal.

However, it is claimed that any agreement would need to reflect the fact that the Spaniard would be 35 years old before the kick off of next season.

 


Leeds initially signed Hernandez on loan from Al-Arabi, before then signing him on a permanent basis in the January 2017 transfer window.

He helped the Whites go close to winning promotion to the Premier League last term.
 