Leeds United Looking At New Contract For Influential Attacker

Leeds United are looking at a new contract for Pablo Hernandez, as they continue to try to tie players down.



The Whites have just locked down three players on new contracts, with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas all signing on the dotted line to extend their respective stays at Elland Road.













The Yorkshire giants are already planning for the future and looking to make sure they keep their most valuable players under lock and key, while also rewarding them for their performances.



Hernandez remains hugely influential at Leeds, despite his advancing years, and Leeds are now looking at a new contract for him, according to The Athletic.

28' A tense opener with both sides making good runs into the opposition's half, with Pablo Hernandez the latest to try and unlock the Barnsley defence. 0-0 pic.twitter.com/LOJ9GlIo0a — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 15, 2019



The attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer, but his deal allows for an extension of 12 months if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League.







Hernandez has been a key man for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites are ready to sit around the table with him to discuss a fresh deal.



However, it is claimed that any agreement would need to reflect the fact that the Spaniard would be 35 years old before the kick off of next season.



Leeds initially signed Hernandez on loan from Al-Arabi, before then signing him on a permanent basis in the January 2017 transfer window.



He helped the Whites go close to winning promotion to the Premier League last term.

