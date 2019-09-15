Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford v Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



The Gunners went into the international break on the back of a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby and will want to return to winning ways today.













They face a Watford side under new management, with Quique Sanchez Flores appointed to replace the sacked Javi Gracia.





Arsenal are without striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been ruled out until October due to an ankle injury, while Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are not yet fit enough to feature.





Gunners boss Unai Emery has Bernd Leno in goal, while Sokratis and David Luiz form the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka slot into the team, while Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos both start. Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will provide the goal threat.







If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Lucas Torriera and Calum Chambers.





Arsenal Team vs Watford



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Willock, Torriera, Saka, Martinelli, Nelson

