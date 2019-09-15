Rennes Could Be Without Key Man Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes could be without attacker Mbaye Niang for their meeting with Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.



Niang has had a bright start to the campaign for the French outfit, scoring twice in four Ligue 1 games, with goals against Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-1 win and at Strasbourg, in a 2-0 away victory.













However, Niang missed Rennes' 0-0 draw against Brest on Saturday due to a knock suffered to his knee in training on Tuesday.



As a result, the attacker is now a doubt for Rennes' opening Europa League group stage meeting with Scottish champions Celtic on Thursday evening.

45% – M'Baye Niang has been involved in 45% of Rennes' goals in Ligue 1 in 2019 (15 – 12 goals, 3 assists) – highest rate for a player for a team who appeared in the entire period. Essential. pic.twitter.com/tBR72fkG9T — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 26, 2019



Explaining Niang's absence from the game against Brest, Rennes coach Julien Stephan explained to the press post match that the attacker "had not recovered enough".







And, looking ahead to the Celtic game, he added: "We will continue to see from day to day."



Being without Niang for the visit of Neil Lennon's Celtic would be a blow for Rennes and Stephan will hope that the 24-year-old can recover quickly.



Niang scored 14 goals across all competitions for Rennes, on a season-long loan deal from Italian side Torino, over the course of last season and netted in the Europa League.



He then completed a permanent move to the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee of €15m earlier this summer.

