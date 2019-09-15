This Has Caught My Eye Since I Arrived – Rangers Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has revealed that the quality in the youth ranks at the club was something which caught his eye after he arrived.



McAllister was brought in as assistant to Steven Gerrard last summer and the duo are plotting to put Rangers back on top of Scottish football.













Gerrard is keen to give young players an opportunity and Rangers have focused on providing a pathway into the senior set-up for their young hopefuls.



For McAllister, the Rangers youth ranks are chocked full of players with potential and he believes that their presence in the Scotland youth teams is another added benefit in helping to steel talents to push into the senior squad.



"That's something that's caught my eye since arriving here, the quality of the youngsters that we have here, and we've got them spread right through all the Scotland set-ups", McAllister told Rangers TV.







"It's good because we keep in touch with Malky [Mackay], [Billy] Starky, Scott Gemmill, and they are pleased with some of the progress our youngsters are making.



"That experience at youth international level must help them to get closer to the Rangers first team", he added.



Rangers have shipped out a host of young players on loan deals in a bid to hand them first team experience ahead of a return to Ibrox.



Jake Hastie is on loan at English League One side Rotherham United, while Zak Rudden is also south of the border, at League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle.



Ross McCrorie meanwhile is plying his trade in League One at Portsmouth.

