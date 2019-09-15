This Is Alarming, Something’s Wrong At Everton – Former Toffee

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray has admitted he is alarmed by Everton's form so far this season and believes there is something wrong at Goodison Park.



Everton went down to a 3-1 defeat away at Bournemouth on Sunday, continuing a poor run of form away from Goodison Park this term.













Marco Silva's side have failed to win away at Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in the league this term, scoring just one goal in the process.



The Toffees won five times on the road in the Premier League last term and are again struggling to be effective away from Goodison Park under Silva.

💬 | Marco Silva on a frustrating afternoon.



All the focus on Saturday now 🔵🔵🔵 — Everton (@Everton) September 15, 2019



Despite admitting it is early days in the new season, former Everton man Gray has seen enough to worry him and suggest there is something wrong at the club.







"Everton have played three away games, against Crystal Palace, Villa and Bournemouth", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.



"That's not the who's who of the Premier League.



"And they've taken one point and scored one goal.



"That's kind of alarming for me, it's kind of alarming.



"I shouldn't be judging this early, but I'm afraid some teams you have to judge this early, because there is definitely something wrong."



Silva is already coming under pressure after being backed again in the summer transfer window and all eyes will be on how Everton fare in their next game, which comes at Goodison Park against newly promoted Sheffield United next weekend.



The Toffees next league game on the road comes in early October, at Burnley.

