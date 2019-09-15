XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/09/2019 - 14:55 BST

Very Good – Marcelo Bielsa Praises Leeds United Star After Win At Barnsley

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has showered Jamie Shackleton with praise after he started in the Whites' 2-0 win at Barnsley. 

The Yorkshire derby was nip-and-tuck for large periods at Oakwell and Leeds relied on substitutes Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah to make the difference.


 



Arsenal loan star Nketiah put Leeds ahead with just six minutes left, while he was then fouled in the penalty box in the 89th minute, letting Mateusz Klich step up and make it 2-0, killing off Barnsley.

Adam Forsaw suffered an injury in the lead-up to the game and missed out on a spot in the matchday squad, meaning Shackleton slotted into the team from the off.

 


He clocked the full 90 minutes and Bielsa was more than pleased with what he saw from the midfielder at Oakwell.


 


"Jamie Shackleton was very good. Better in the first half, less impact in the second. Always with enough", Bielsa told his post-match press conference.

The Leeds boss also praised his side for continuing to push for the win, while admitting he enjoyed the derby clash.

 


"We insist a lot. We kept going with the same intensity.

"Also, sometimes, we were lucky to score or receive a goal has an impact.

"For me, the most important was it was a beautiful match. I feel everybody who watched it, enjoyed the match", he added.

The win means Leeds are now back on top of the Championship table, ahead of Swansea City on goal difference.

Bielsa's men are next in action at Elland Road against Derby County next Saturday.
 

 