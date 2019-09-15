We Can’t Be Sure – Marcelo Bielsa Provides Injury Update On Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has provided an injury update on Adam Forshaw after he missed out on the Yorkshire derby against Barnsley on Sunday.



Bielsa's men ran out 2-0 winners at Oakwell in the Championship game, courtesy of late goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich, the latter coming from the penalty spot after Nketiah was fouled in the box.













Eyebrows were raised before the match at Forshaw not being in the team, with Bielsa opting to slot Jamie Shackleton in.



The Leeds boss was asked about Forshaw in his post-match press conference and explained that he had picked up an issue in training which ruled him out of the match.

🙌 The moment Eddie broke the deadlock. 0-2 pic.twitter.com/xVeMYq5aJO — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 15, 2019



The Argentine admits he felt that Forshaw would be able to play against Barnsley, but now cannot say for sure whether he will be fit for next weekend's Championship clash against Derby County.







"The same problem which kept him from training after Swansea for 10 days", Bielsa said when asked about Forshaw.



"He trained from Thursday to Saturday normally, but after training he didn’t feel well to play.



"We thought he would be okay today.



"We think he will recover for the next match, but can’t be sure."



Forshaw has been a key man at Leeds under Bielsa, but with Shackleton putting in an impressive display at Oakwell, it remains to be seen if he will be slotted straight back into the team if he is declared fit for the visit of Derby.

