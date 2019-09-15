Why Is He Sitting On Bench – Former Rangers Star Questions Steven Gerrard’s Team Selection

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has questioned why Filip Helander is not being started by Steven Gerrard, admitting that he does not feel the centre-back partnership of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic is good enough to win the league title.



Gerrard opted to shake up his central defensive options in the summer transfer window and dipped into the market to bring in George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic and Sweden international Helander from Bologna.













The Rangers boss has preferred to keep faith in Goldson and Katic as his central defensive duo and Helander was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win over Livingston.



Former Ger Dalziel is not convinced about Goldson and Katic, and said on Radio Clyde post match: "I said last year that I didn't think Rangers could win the league with the two centre-halves that they had, Goldson and Katic.



"I don't think they are strong enough, especially when they come up against physical strikers who are prepared to put themselves about.







"That's why Steven Gerrard went out in the summer and made an investment of £3m, brought Edmundson in as well from Oldham.



"He just seems to prefer these two at this moment in time.



"Goldson, I could hear some of the Rangers fans behind me getting on his back. He looks a bit slack at times. Katic, he's a young boy, learning, and he has got better, there's no doubting that", he added.



And Dalziel questioned why Rangers splashed the cash on Sweden international Helander to then leave him sitting on the bench.



"But I just think if you bring in a £3m defender why is he sitting on the bench?" he added.



Helander will be looking to start this Thursday night when Rangers play host to Feyenoord at Ibrox in the Europa League.



The 26-year-old has a deal to keep him at Rangers until he is 30 years old.

