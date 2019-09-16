XRegister
06 October 2018

16/09/2019 - 19:51 BST

17-Year-Old Chelsea Talent Set To Be Next Youngster To Pen New Deal

 




Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen is set to follow Billy Gilmour in signing a new long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

The 17-year-old left-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven's youth side last summer and was occasionally called up to train with Maurizio Sarri's senior team during the 2018/19 campaign.  


 



Now, new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has followed the Italian tactician by calling up the Dutchman to train with the first team following an injury to Emerson Palmieri.

The defender was part of the Chelsea group that travelled to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, but was left out of the matchday squad.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on


However, with Marcos Alonso being the only available senior left-back, Maatsen could be in line to make his senior team debut for the Blues in their third-round EFL Cup tie against League Two club Grimsby Town.
 



The Dutch teenager is also set to sign a new long-term contract with Chelsea, following the path of 18-year-old central midfielder Gilmour, according to The Athletic.

Maatsen has played in four of Chelsea Under-23s' six matches this season, helping them to three wins and providing one assist.
 


With the teenager standing a high chance of making his senior team debut next week, he could be the latest in the list of youngsters Lampard is putting his trust in this season.   
 