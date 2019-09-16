Can’t Question Our Final Third Quality – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross feels there is no question his side have quality in the final third and is looking for strong performances heading into the crucial winter period.



The Black Cats claimed their six win of the season in all competitions by defeating Accrington Stanley 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty.













With the victory at the Crown Ground, the Black Cats now sit fifth in League One, with 14 points, and are just two points behind table-toppers Coventry City.



Ross' men have scored 12 goals in their seven League One games, however they have also let in nine, meaning a goal difference of plus three.





The 43-year-old, who feels there is no question his men have final third quality, has now set his eyes on earning more than two points per game on average as he looks to set Sunderland up for the crucial winter period.







"To score 18 goals in nine games is healthy", Ross told his pre-Rotherham United press conference.



"The quality of what we do in the final third is unquestionable.





“We want to go above the average of two points per game.



"We will keep striving towards that, but it’s been a solid start for us.



"We knew August would be a busy month and then we had the enforced break.



“We knew this month was important to us.



"There’s a lot of games we looked at and said we can take points from them, starting with Saturday.



"If we can reproduce elements of what we showed on Saturday in our games coming up then it will put us in a good position going into the winter months.



“That’s the target for us throughout the month of September.”



Ross' men play host to Rotherham on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light.

