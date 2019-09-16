Claim Made Over Why Steven Gerrard Got Personally Involved In Midfielder Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to travelled to London and personally intervened to convince Joe Aribo to sign for the Gers in the summer because of the midfielder's unique playing style and unusual angles.



The summer transfer window saw Scottish Premiership side Rangers, who are looking to put an end to Celtic's eight-year league reign, bring in a number of new faces.













However, it has been 23-year-old central midfielder Aribo who has stood out the most so far, with a total of five goal involvements.



But Aribo could have been plying his trade elsewhere had it not been for Gerrard's intervention in the summer.





The central-midfielder, whose contract with former side Charlton Athletic ran out in the summer, was being targeted by several clubs, including Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.









At one point, it seemed that Aribo would be moving to a club abroad, but Gerrard was so impressed with his unique style of play and unusual angles that he himself travelled to London to convince the player to join Rangers, according to The Athletic.



The 39-year-old was able to convince the London-born midfielder about the prospect of growing as a player at Ibrox and persuaded him to pen a four-year deal.





Aribo has now scored four goals and provided one assist from his 11 appearances for the Light Blues across all competitions so far.

