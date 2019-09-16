Dark, Grey, Drizzle – Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Indicates Manager May Want Future Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his wife are unhappy with the climate in the north of England, the German manager's agent has indicated.



Klopp won his first trophy as Liverpool manager last season when he led the Reds to success in the Champions League, while they have again made a strong start to the current campaign.













Liverpool have already made it clear they would like Klopp to sign a new contract to replace his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2022.



Klopp though is in no rush to put pen to paper and his agent Marc Kosicke has indicated that the climate and weather in Liverpool is not to his client's liking.



The agent told German outlet Spox: "Jurgen's contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend.







"We still have a little time for that.



"We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany.



"One should not underestimate it [the impact of the weather], anyway.



"I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: 'Let's wait'.



"Ulla and Jurgen get up in the morning and it's dark.



"When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle."



Kosicke also indicated the lack of a winter break, which allows managers in Germany a chance to recharge their batteries, is also a factor.



"During the winter break in Germany, if the weather is really bad, the clubs go on vacation for two weeks, then come back and fly directly to the training camp in the sun for several days.



"During this time, the coaches in England sometimes have to prepare for up to 13 games.



"They are already exhausted and it's not so easy", the agent added.



Liverpool are likely to hope Klopp soon decides to sit around the table and discuss a contract extension, but by the summer of 2022, the German will have been in charge at Anfield for almost seven years.

