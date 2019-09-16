Everyone Can See We’re Progressing – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes it is clear to see that the Toffees are progressing under Marco Silva, but insists the side need to learn quickly from mistakes.



Premier League side Everton suffered their second league defeat of the season at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, going down 3-1.













Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin nullified Callum Wilson's opener just before half-time, but second-half goals from Ryan Fraser and Wilson sealed a 3-1 win for the Cherries.



Schneiderlin, who started in midfield for Marco Silva's side on Sunday, feels the Toffees are improving as a team, but the failure to learn from mistakes is costing them points.





The Frenchman is positive that Everton can achieve something good this season but believes conceding goals and losing games like at the weekend is holding them back.







“Everyone can see we are moving forward”, Schneiderlin told Everton TV.



“But to make the next step – like the manager said to us and we can see as well – you need to learn quickly from small mistakes.





“We cannot concede three goals like that [against Bournemouth], it is not possible if you want to win a game.



“Especially with the number of chances and half-chances we created. It is frustrating but we need to move forward and learn quickly.



“We have something good to do this season – but if we keep losing games like this and not learning it will be hard to move up the table."



Everton, who are yet to win an away game this season, will be looking to getting back to winning ways when they host Chris Wilder's newly promoted Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

