06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/09/2019 - 15:40 BST

I Won’t Wind You Up – Leeds United Star Ready To Spare Former Team-mates

 




Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has revealed that he will not wind up former Whites Alex Mowatt, Mallik Wilks, Aapo Halme and Clarke Oduor after Sunday's 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Championship club Leeds, who went into the international break on the back of a defeat to Swansea, got back to winning ways by defeating Barnsley at the weekend.  


 



Late goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich sealed a 2-0 victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side and took them to the top of the league.

19-year-old Shackleton was given his first league start against the Tykes, who had former Leeds players Mowatt, Halme and Wilks in their starting line-up – and Oduor on the bench.
 


Shackleton is delighted to have won against his friends, who he was glad to see, but revealed that he will refrain from aiming digs at them over text.



"I won't bother winding them up!" Shackleton was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It was good to see the boys.
 


"It was good to play against them but it was just another game.

"They are there and they are the team you want to beat so you are going to give your all even though some of them are your mates."

Shackleton, who started a league match for the first time this season, came into the lineup after Adam Forshaw failed a fitness test and was ruled out with a hip injury.   
 