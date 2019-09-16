XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/09/2019 - 20:45 BST

It Becomes A Habit – Tottenham Star Keen To Establish Winning Momentum

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has insisted that the 4-0 victory they managed against Crystal Palace this weekend will help their momentum heading to the next set of games, starting with a Champions League meeting with Olympiacos.

Last season's Champions League finalists have enjoyed a mixed start to their campaign this term, and went into the meeting with Palace having won just one of their four league games.  


 



Tottenham took Roy Hodgson's men apart on home turf and Winks has welcomed the win as Spurs look to get back into the winning habit.

The win, Winks insists, will give his team that much needed confidence heading to the next set of games, starting with the Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday.
 


"We've a run of matches coming up and you want to go into it with a bit of momentum and a 4-0 win at home is the perfect start", Winks told his club's official site.



"Once you get two, three, four wins, it becomes a habit and everyone's confidence starts to grow.

"It's a good start [this weekend] and important we now get right for Olympiacos and then for next weekend."
 


Spurs have a hectic run of games to come and following the trip to Greece to play Olympiacos will meet Leicester City, Colchester United, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Brighton by 5th October.   
 